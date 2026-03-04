Analytics & Forecasts

#EURAUD: Main Goal For Sellers

4 March 2026, 11:25
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
132

#EURAUD: Main Goal For Sellers 🇪🇺🇦🇺


I think that 📉EURAUD has unrealized potential to drop lower.


I see a major historic support around 1.64 level that has not been tested yet.


I think that with a high probability, another bearish move will start soon and

the price will reach the underlined zone.

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Daily time frame

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#EURAUD