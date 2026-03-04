#EURAUD: Main Goal For Sellers 🇪🇺🇦🇺





I think that 📉EURAUD has unrealized potential to drop lower.





I see a major historic support around 1.64 level that has not been tested yet.





I think that with a high probability, another bearish move will start soon and

the price will reach the underlined zone.

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Daily time frame

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