#NASDAQ INDEX (#US100): Buying After Trap
📈US100 has a potential to recover after a confirmed
bearish trap below a key horizontal support.
A bullish breakout of a resistance line of a falling channel
on an hourly time frame confirms that.
Goal - 24887
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1H time frame
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