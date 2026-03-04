#NASDAQ INDEX (#US100): Buying After Trap





📈US100 has a potential to recover after a confirmed

bearish trap below a key horizontal support.





A bullish breakout of a resistance line of a falling channel

on an hourly time frame confirms that.





Goal - 24887

—————————

1H time frame

My Products:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166179

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166178

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166171

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166047

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166955

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166949



