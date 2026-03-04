Analytics & Forecasts

#NASDAQ INDEX (#US100): Buying After Trap

4 March 2026, 11:16
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
147

#NASDAQ INDEX (#US100): Buying After Trap


📈US100 has a potential to recover after a confirmed

bearish trap below a key horizontal support.


A bullish breakout of a resistance line of a falling channel

on an hourly time frame confirms that.


Goal - 24887

—————————

1H time frame

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✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166047&nbsp;

 

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166955&nbsp;

 

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166949&nbsp;


#us100, NASDAQ INDEX