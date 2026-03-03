[$3,153 Profit] Scalping Live Session with 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'

Hello traders,

In today’s session, Supply Demand EA ProBot placed 2 trades. From the input parameters, Nested Zones filter was enabled.

First trade was on EURAUD, it was a M5 nested supply zone, price dropped almost touched TP target and then started to change direction. I exited the trade with smaller profit.

Second trade was a Gold M5, it was a nested supply zone, after priced touched it dropped heavily and i managed to get more than 1:1 RR on this setup.

Total daily profit from 2 trades was $3,153.

In the following video, you’ll see the exact trades placed and the final results





✅ Check 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023





NOTE: The Directional Panel indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the Supply Demand EA ProBot.



