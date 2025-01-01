ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeRequestTypeFilling 

RequestTypeFilling

直近のリクエストで使用された注文充填の種類を取得します。

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  RequestTypeFilling() const 

戻り値

直近のリクエストで使用された注文充填の種類（ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING 列挙値)