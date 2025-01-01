文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTradeRequestTypeFilling 

RequestTypeFilling

获取最后一笔请求使用的订单填充类型。

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  RequestTypeFilling() const 

返回值

最后一笔请求使用的订单 填充类型 (值为 ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)。