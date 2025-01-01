DokumentationKategorien
Erhält den Orderausführungstyp.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  RequestTypeFilling() const

Rückgabewert

Orderausführungstyp (aus der Enumeration ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING), der in der letzten Abfrage verwendet war.