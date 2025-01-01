문서화섹션
RequestTypeFilling

주문 채우기 유형 가져오기.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  RequestTypeFilling() const 

값 반환

채우기 유형 : 마지막 요청에 사용된 ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING의 주문.