RequestTypeFilling

Son istekte kullanılmış olan emir karşılama türü alır.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  RequestTypeFilling() const 

Dönüş değeri

Son istekte kullanılmış olan emir karşılama türü (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING sayımının değerlerinden biri).