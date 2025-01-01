DokumentationKategorien
OrderDelete

Löscht eine Pending-Order.

bool  OrderDelete(
   ulong  ticket      // Ticket der Order
   )

Parameter

ticket

[in]  Ticket der Order.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei bei der erfolgreichen Struktur-Prüfung true zurück, ansonsten false.

Hinweis

Der erfolgreiche Abschluss der Methode OrderDelete(...) bedeutet nicht immer eine erfolgreiche Ausführung der Transaktion. Es ist notwendig, das Ergebnis einer Handelsanfrage zu prüfen (Rückgabecode des Handelsservers) durch den Aufruf von ResultRetcode().