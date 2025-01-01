DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTradeFormatRequest 

FormatRequest

Prepares the formatted string with last request parameters.

string  FormatRequest(
   string&                 str,         // string
   const MqlTradeRequest&  request      // request
   ) const

Parameters

str

[in]  Target string passed by reference.

request

[in]  A structure of MqlTradeRequest type with parameters of the last request.

Return Value

None.