마지막 요청 매개변수를 사용하여 포맷된 문자열을 준비하기.

string  FormatRequest(
   string&                 str,         // 문자열
   const MqlTradeRequest&  request      // 요청
   ) const

매개변수

str

[in]  참조에서 전달된 대상 문자열.

요청

[in]  마지막 요청의 매개변수가 있는 MqlTradeRequest 유형 구조.

값 반환

없음.