Gets the value of the margin_free field of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.

double  CheckResultMarginFree() const 

Return Value

The value of the margin_free field (free margin that will be left after the execution of the trade operation) of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.