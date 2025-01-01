DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCTradeCheckResultMarginFree 

CheckResultMarginFree

İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'margin_free' (serbest teminat) alanının değerini alır.

double  CheckResultMarginFree() const 

Dönüş değeri

İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'margin_free' alanının değeri (alım-satım işleminin ardından oluşan serbest teminat değeri).