CheckResultMarginFree

요청 정확성을 확인하는 동안 채워진 MqlTradeCheckResult 유형의 margin_free 필드 값을 가져오기

double  CheckResultMarginFree() const 

값 반환

요청 정확성을 확인하는 동안 채워진 MqlTradeCheckResult 유형의 margin_free 필드 값(거래 작업 실행 후 남는 여유 마진)입니다.