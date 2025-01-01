ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeCheckResultMarginFree 

CheckResultMarginFree

リクエストの正当さをチェックしながら満たされた MqlTradeCheckResult 型の margin_free フィールド の値を取得します。

double  CheckResultMarginFree() const 

戻り値

リクエストの正当さをチェックしながら満たされた MqlTradeCheckResult 型の margin_free フィールド（取引操作実行の後の余剰証拠金）の値を取得します。