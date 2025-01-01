文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTradeCheckResultMarginFree 

CheckResultMarginFree

获取检查请求正确性时填充的 MqlTradeCheckResult 类型 margin_free 字段的值。

double  CheckResultMarginFree() const 

返回值

检查请求正确性时填充的 MqlTradeCheckResult 类型 margin_free 字段 (交易操作执行后的可用保证金) 的值。