CheckResultMarginFree

Gibt den Wert des margin_free-Felds der MqlTradeCheckResult-Struktur zurück, die während der Abfrageüberprüfung gefüllt war.

double  CheckResultMarginFree() const 

Rückgabewert

Der Wert des margin_free-Felds (Erwartete Equity, das nach der Ausführung erforderlicher Transaktion bleiben wird) der MqlTradeCheckResult-Struktur zurück, die während der Abfrageüberprüfung gefüllt war.