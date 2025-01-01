문서화섹션
PriceMax

창 최대 가격 가져오기.

double  PriceMax(
   int  num      // 하위 창
   ) const

매개변수

num

[in]  하위 창 숫자 (0은 주 창을 의미).

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 최대 가격 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면, EMPTY_VALUE을 반환합니다.