MQL5 Reference Standard Library Price Charts PriceMax 

PriceMax

Gets window maximal price.

double  PriceMax(
   int  num      // subwindow
   ) const

Parameters

num

[in]  Subwindow number (0 means main window).

Return Value

Window maximal price value of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is not chart assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.