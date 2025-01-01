DocumentaçãoSeções
Obtém o modo de execução da negociação.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION  TradeExecution() const

Valor de retorno

Modo de execução da negociação (valor do enumerador ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION).

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.