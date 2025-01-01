DokümantasyonBölümler
TradeExecution

Alım-satım uygulama modunu alır.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION  TradeExecution() const

Dönüş değeri

Alım-satım uygulama modu (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION sayımının değerlerinden biri).

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.