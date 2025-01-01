DocumentaciónSecciones
TradeExecution

Obtiene el modo de ejecución de la transacción.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION  TradeExecution() const

Valor devuelto

Modo de ejecución de la transacción (valor de la enumeración ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION).

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.