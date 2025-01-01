ДокументацияРазделы
Получает режим заключения сделок.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION  TradeExecution() const

Возвращаемое значение

Режим заключения сделок из перечисления ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.