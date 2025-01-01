ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoTradeExecution 

TradeExecution

取引モードを取得します。

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION  TradeExecution() const

戻り値

取引モード（ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION 列挙値）

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。