TradeExecution

거래 실행 모드 가져오기.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION  TradeExecution() const

값 반환

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION 열거에서의 거래 실행 모드.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.