Erhält den Modus von Handelsabschluss.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION  TradeExecution() const

Rückgabewert

Der Modus von Handelsabschluss aus der Enumeration ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.