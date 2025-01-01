DocumentazioneSezioni
TradeExecution

Ottiene la modalità di esecuzione dei trade.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION  TradeExecution() const

Valore di ritorno

Modalità di esecuzione del trade dall'enumerazione ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.