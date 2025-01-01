DokumentationKategorien
SwapMode

Erhält das Modell zur Swap-Berechnung.

ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE  SwapMode() const

Rückgabewert

Modell zur Swap-Berechnung aus der Enumeration ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.