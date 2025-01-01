ДокументацияРазделы
Получает модель расчета свопа.

ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE  SwapMode() const

Возвращаемое значение

Модель расчета свопа из перечисления ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.