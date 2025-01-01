DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoSwapMode 

SwapMode

Obtém o modo de cálculo Swap.

ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE  SwapMode() const

Valor de retorno

Modo de cálculo swap (valor do enumerador ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE).

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.