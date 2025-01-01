DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoSwapMode 

SwapMode

Obtiene el modelo de cálculo de swap.

ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE  SwapMode() const

Valor devuelto

Modelo de cálculo de swap (valor de la enumeración ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE).

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.