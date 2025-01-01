ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoSwapMode 

SwapMode

スワップ計算モデルを取得します。

ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE  SwapMode() const

戻り値

スワップ計算モデルを取得します。（ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE 列挙値）

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。