SwapMode

Swap hesaplama modunu alır.

ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE  SwapMode() const

Dönüş değeri

Swap hesaplama modu (ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE sayımının değerlerinden biri).

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.