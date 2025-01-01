DocumentaciónSecciones
IsSynchronized

Comprueba la sincronización del símbolo con el servidor.

bool  IsSynchronized() const

Valor devuelto

true — si el símbolo está sincronizado con el servidor, false — en caso contrario.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.