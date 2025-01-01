ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoIsSynchronized 

IsSynchronized

シンボルのサーバとの同期をチェックします。

bool  IsSynchronized() const

戻り値

シンボルがサーバと同期されている場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。