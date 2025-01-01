DokümantasyonBölümler
IsSynchronized

Sembolün sunucu verileriyle olan senkronizasyonunu denetler.

bool  IsSynchronized() const

Dönüş değeri

true – sembol sunucu ile senkronize ise; false – değilse.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.