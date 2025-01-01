DokumentationKategorien
IsSynchronized

Prüft Symbolsynchronisation mit dem Server.

bool  IsSynchronized() const

Rückgabewert

Gibt true zurück, wenn das Symbol mit den Server synchronisiert ist, ansonsten false.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.