文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoIsSynchronized 

IsSynchronized

检查品种与服务器之间的同步。

bool  IsSynchronized() const

返回值

true – 如果品种与服务器已经同步, false – 如果没有的话。

注释

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。