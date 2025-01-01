문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoIsSynchronized 

IsSynchronized

서버와의 기호 동기화를 확인하기.

bool  IsSynchronized() const

값 반환

기호가 서버와 동기화가 되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.