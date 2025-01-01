DocumentazioneSezioni
CSymbolInfo IsSynchronized 

IsSynchronized

Controlla la sincronizzazione del simbolo con il server.

bool  IsSynchronized() const

Valore di ritorno

true - se il simbolo è sincronizzato con il server, false - se non lo è.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.