DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoIsSynchronized 

IsSynchronized

Verifica a sincronização do símbolo com o servidor .

bool  IsSynchronized() const

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro - se o símbolo é sincronizado com o servidor, falso - se não.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.