MathUnique

Generates an array with unique values only.

Version for working with real values:

bool MathUnique(

const double& array[],

double& result[]

)

Version for working with integer values:

bool MathUnique(

const int& array[],

int& result[]

)

Parameters

array[]

[in] The source array.

result[]

[out] Array to output the unique values.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.