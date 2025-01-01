DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathUnique 

MathUnique

Generates an array with unique values only.

Version for working with real values:

bool  MathUnique(
   const double&   array[],   // array of values
   double&         result[]   // array of results
   )

Version for working with integer values:

bool  MathUnique(
   const int&     array[],      // array of values
   int&           result[]      // array of results
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] The source array. 

result[]

[out] Array to output the unique values. 

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.