문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathUnique 

MathUnique

고유한 값을 가진 배열만 생성합니다.

실수 값으로 작업할 버전:

bool  MathUnique(
   const double&   array[],   // 값의 배열
   double&         result[]   // 결과의 배열
   )

정수 값 작업용 버전:

bool  MathUnique(
   const int&     array[],      // 값의 배열
   int&           result[]      // 결과의 배열
   )

매개변수

array[]

[in] 원본 배열. 

result[]

[out] 고유 값을 출력할 배열. 

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.