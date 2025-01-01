ДокументацияРазделы
MathUnique

Формирует массив только с неповторяющимися значениями.

Версия для работы с вещественными значениями:

bool  MathUnique(
   const double&   array[],   // массив значений
   double&         result[]   // массив результатов
   )

Версия для работы с целочисленными значениями:

bool  MathUnique(
   const int&     array[],      // массив значений
   int&           result[]      // массив результатов
   )

Параметры

array[]

[in] Исходный массив. 

result[]

[out] Массив для записи уникальных значений. 

Возвращаемое значение

Возвращает true в случае успеха, иначе false.