MathUnique

Gera uma matriz apenas com valores distintos.

Versão para trabalhar com valores reais:

bool  MathUnique(
   const double&   array[],   // matriz de valores
   double&         result[]   // matriz de resultado
   )

Versão para trabalhar com valores inteiros:

bool  MathUnique(
   const int&     array[],      // matriz de valores
   int&           result[]      // matriz de resultado
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de origem. 

result[]

[out] Matriz para registro de valores exclusivos. 

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.