Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathUnique 

MathUnique

Génère un tableau ne contenant que des valeurs uniques.

Version pour travailler avec des valeurs réelles :

bool  MathUnique(
   const double&   array[],   // tableau des valeurs
   double&         result[]   // tableau des résultats
  )

Version pour travailler avec des valeurs entières :

bool  MathUnique(
   const int&     array[],      // tableau des valeurs
   int&           result[]      // tableau des résultats
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Le tableau source. 

result[]

[out] Tableau pour retourner les valeurs uniques. 

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.