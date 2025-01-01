DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneMathematicsStatisticsAlt FonksiyonlarMathUnique 

MathUnique

Benzersiz değerlerden oluşan bir dizi oluşturur.

Reel değerler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathUnique(
   const double&   array[],   // değerler dizisi
   double&         result[]   // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Tamsayı değerler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathUnique(
   const int&     array[],      // değerler dizisi
   int&           result[]      // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Parametreler

array[]

[in] Kaynak dizisi. 

result[]

[out] Benzersiz değerlerin girileceği çıktı dizisi. 

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.