MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathUnique 

MathUnique

一意の値のみを持つ配列を生成します。

実数値を扱うためのバージョン：

bool  MathUnique(
  const double&  array[]// 値の配列
  double&        result[]   // 結果の配列
  )

整数値を扱うためのバージョン：

bool  MathUnique(
  const int&    array[],      // 値の配列
  int&          result[]     // 結果の配列
  )

パラメータ

array[]

[in] ソース配列 

result[]

[out] 一意の値を出力するための配列 

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。