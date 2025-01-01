DokumentationKategorien
MathUnique

Bildet ein Array nur mit sich nicht wiederholenden Werten.

Version für das Arbeiten mit reellen Werten:

bool  MathUnique(
   const double&   array[],   // Array der Werte
   double&         result[]   // Array der Ergebnisse
   )

Version für das Arbeiten mit den Arrays ganzzahliger Werte:

bool  MathUnique(
   const int&     array[],      // Array der Werte
   int&           result[]      // Array der Ergebnisse
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in] Quell-Array. 

result[]

[out] Array für die Ausgabe einmaliger Werte. 

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls false.