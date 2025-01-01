DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneMathematicsStatisticsAlt FonksiyonlarMathTukeySummary 

MathTukeySummary

Dizi elemanları için Tukey'nin beş-sayılık özetini hesaplar (minimum, alt kuartil, medyan, üst kuartil, maksimum).

bool  MathTukeySummary(
   const double&  array[],       // değerler dizisi
   const bool     removeNAN,     // bayrak
   double&        minimum,       // minimum değer
   double&        lower_hinge,   // alt kuartil
   double&        median,        // medyan değeri
   double&        upper_hinge,   // üst kuartil
   double&        maximum        // maksimum değer
  )

Parametreler

array[]

[in] Reel değerli dizi.

removeNAN

[in] Nümerik olmayan değerlerin kaldırılıp kaldırılmayacağını belirten bayrak.

minimum

[out] Minimum değerin yazılacağı değişken. 

lower_hinge

[out] Alt kuartilin yazılacağı değişken. 

median

[out] Medyan değerinin yazılacağı değişken. 

upper_hinge

[out] Üst kuartilin yazılacağı değişken. 

maximum

[out] Maksimum değerin yazılacağı değişken. 

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.